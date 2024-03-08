Hate a motivating factor after man charged with threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun: police

Still photo from a video circulating on social media of a man holding a nail gun in a threatening manner during a pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thornhill
Still photo from a video circulating on social media of a man holding a nail gun in a threatening manner during a pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thornhill on Sunday, March 3, 2024

By John Marchesan

Posted March 8, 2024 10:18 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 10:27 am.

Police in York Region say hate was a motivating factor in an altercation at a demonstration last weekend in Thornhill between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters that resulted in the arrest of one man.

Police say more than 100 people had gathered in the area of Clark Avenue West and South Promenade, just west of Bathurst Street, to protest an Israeli real estate exhibition that was promoting land for purchase in Israel, including the occupied West Bank.

Police say the demonstrators were engaged in what they said was a peaceful protest when a man approached pro-Palestinian demonstrators in his vehicle and began shouting obscenities at them. According to police, he then became confrontational with three of the protesters with one of the victims claiming the man discharged a nail gun he was carrying.

Video that was shared across social media shows the man holding a nail gun and threatening several others around him.

No serious injuries were reported by police.

Police say Ilan-Reuben Abramov of Vaughan has been charged with two counts of assault, possessing weapons dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, and mischief.

Investigators say they have determined that hate was a motivating factor in the incident and should Abramov be found guilty of the offences, hate-motivated aggravating factors will be presented at sentencing.

