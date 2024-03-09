Joey Votto officially signed by Blue Jays

Former Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands at first base after hitting a single during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands at first base after hitting a single during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

By Sportsnet

Posted March 9, 2024 8:59 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 9:01 pm.

Toronto native Joey Votto and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invitation to 2024 MLB spring training, the team officially announced Saturday.

Terms were not announced, but Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Friday that Votto’s deal is worth $2 million at the big-league level and also includes $2 million in incentives.

The Cincinnati Reds declined a $20-million club option on Votto’s contract after the 2023 season and paid out a $7-million buyout, making the first baseman/designated hitter a free agent for the first time.

Votto, 40, signed a 10-year, $225-million contract extension with the Reds in 2012.

The left-handed hitter has not played full seasons in either of the past two years because of rotator cuff and biceps injuries. In 65 games in 2023, Votto hit .202 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs.

Votto is hoping he can return to his 2021 form when he hit 36 homers and drove in 99 runs.

A second-round pick by the Reds in 2002, Votto went on to hit 356 home runs for the club.

In 17 seasons in Cincinnati, per MLB.com Votto is second all-time in franchise history in homers, doubles (459) and OPS (.920), first in walks (1,365), third in runs (1,171), fourth in hits (2,135) and fifth in games played (2,056).

Votto was National League MVP in 2010 and is a six-time All-Star.

