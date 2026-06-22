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Active shooter alert issued in Côte-des-Neiges, 2 cops injured, 1 civilian injured
Posted June 22, 2026 12:44 pm.
Last Updated June 22, 2026 1:28 pm.
An active shooter alert was issued Monday morning in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough as police ask people to avoid the area.
Residents are asked to shelter in place and stay away from the windows.
At 1:22 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) said that a suspect was neutralized and two police officers and one civilian were injured in the incident near Trans Island & De Courtrai Avenues.
Police say that the operation is still ongoing and asked people to avoid the area.
CityNews crew near the scene saw a heavy police presence.
Police had closed of sections of the Décarie Boulevard during the operation.
Guests at the Hilton Garden Inn, located near De Courtrai Avenue and Décarie Boulevard, were asked to take cover in a freezer, according to a source staying at the hotel.
More details coming