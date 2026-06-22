Active shooter alert issued in Côte-des-Neiges, 2 cops injured, 1 civilian injured

An active shooter alert was issued Monday morning in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough as police ask people to avoid the area.

Residents are asked to shelter in place and stay away from the windows.

At 1:22 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) said that a suspect was neutralized and two police officers and one civilian were injured in the incident near Trans Island & De Courtrai Avenues.

Police say that the operation is still ongoing and asked people to avoid the area.

Update – Imminent Threat #Alert

A suspect has been neutralized. Two police officers and one civilian were injured. The police operation is still underway. Please continue to avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/m17UWGXPs0 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 22, 2026

CityNews crew near the scene saw a heavy police presence.

Police operation underway during an active shooter situation in Montreal’s Côte-des-neiges neighbourhood on June 22, 2026 (Gareth-Madoc Jones, CityNews)

Police had closed of sections of the Décarie Boulevard during the operation.

Montreal police closed off parts of Décarie Boulevard during an active shooter situation in Montreal’s Côte-des-neiges neighbourhood on June 22, 2026 (Gareth-Madoc Jones, CityNews)

Guests at the Hilton Garden Inn, located near De Courtrai Avenue and Décarie Boulevard, were asked to take cover in a freezer, according to a source staying at the hotel.

Guests and staff inside the Hilton Garden Inn hotel during an active shooter situation in Montreal’s Côte-des-neiges on June 22, 2026 (Submitted to CityNews)

An alert for “armed and dangerous” person was issued in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood at 12:34 p.m. on June 22, 2026

More details coming