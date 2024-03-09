Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking

Photo of Romeo Cyr,
Photo of Romeo Cyr, charged in a Brampton dealership carjacking investigation. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 9, 2024 11:40 am.

A 21-year-old Montreal man has been charged in a carjacking event at a luxury dealership in Brampton.

Peel police say a man went to a dealership in the area of Mayfeild Road and Dixie Road on March 7 and asked to take a vehicle out for a test drive. During the test drive, the man indicated to the dealership employee that he was armed and forced him out of the vehicle before fleeing the area.

The employee was not physically injured.

Peel police, along with Toronto police, managed to track down the suspect at a home in Toronto, where he was taken into custody.

Romeo Cyr has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and uttering forged documents.

Police say they recovered the stolen vehicle from the Brampton robbery as well as a second vehicle that was stolen in early February.

Police say additional charges are pending as they continue to investigate.

