Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda

Air Canada
Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after she went into premature labour and gave birth mid-flight. An Air Canada Rouge aircraft prepares for a flight at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2024 5:16 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 5:17 pm.

Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after the woman went into premature labour and gave birth mid-flight. 

In a written statement, the airline says the flight from St. Lucia to Toronto last week diverted to Bermuda when a passenger went into premature labour. 

Before the plane could land, the airline says the woman delivered her baby with the help of two doctors who happened to be on board and volunteered their help. 

The statement says the Air Canada Rouge flight was met by medics who brought the customer and her baby to a local hospital in stable condition. 

The airline says, “We understand the mother and child are in healthy condition.”

Air Canada is thanking the doctors who helped and praising the crew’s professionalism.

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

25m ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

22m ago

Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP
Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through...

36m ago

