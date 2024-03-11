Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda

Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after the woman went into premature labour and gave birth mid-flight.

In a written statement, the airline says the flight from St. Lucia to Toronto last week diverted to Bermuda when a passenger went into premature labour.

Before the plane could land, the airline says the woman delivered her baby with the help of two doctors who happened to be on board and volunteered their help.

The statement says the Air Canada Rouge flight was met by medics who brought the customer and her baby to a local hospital in stable condition.

The airline says, “We understand the mother and child are in healthy condition.”

Air Canada is thanking the doctors who helped and praising the crew’s professionalism.