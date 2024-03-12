Northbound Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of Highway 400 has been shut down following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Highway 88 just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Provincial police say the tractor-trailer was travelling southbound when it went through the ditch and crossed into the northbound lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

The northbound section of the highway is closed from Highway 88 to Highway 89.

Police warn drivers can expect “heavy delays” in the area.