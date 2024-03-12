2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston Churchill Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Two people were found unconscious at the home and rushed to hospital. Mississauga Fire has confirmed to CityNews they were both pronounced dead.

Two others were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital in critical condition and the other has serious injuries.

A dog and a cat were also rescued from the home, according to paramedics.

Fire crews remain on scene and are still working to put out the fire.

Bromsgrove Road is closed from Winston Churchill to Cramer Street.

This is a developing story. More to come.