‘Cache’ of stolen Lego, Jellycat toys in Richmond, B.C., totals $150,000

The Richmond RCMP says it has recovered $150,000 worth of stolen clothing and toys, including Legos and Jellycats. (Courtesy Richmond RCMP)

By Hana Mae Nassar

Posted March 14, 2024 5:32 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 5:34 pm.

Mounties in Richmond are thanking the “Lego and Jellycat communities” for helping them find what is being described as a “cache” of stolen items, including toys and clothing.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after the RCMP found over 1,000 items worth about $150,000 during a search of a Steveston home last month.

The RCMP says most of the items “comprised of new toys and fashion apparel.”

Four images showing stolen Lego boxes, Jellycat toys, and clothing that were seized by the Richmond RCMP during a search of a Steveston home in February 2024
The Richmond RCMP says it seized $150,000 worth of stolen Lego, Jellycat toys, and clothing after a search of a Steveston home in February 2024. (Courtesy Richmond RCMP)

According to police, an investigation was launched after tips came in from members of the public who reported potentially stolen toys and other products being sold on popular Marketplace listings online.

“There are many enthusiasts from both the Lego and Jellycat communities that are guided by ethical and lawful guidelines. We wish to thank those enthusiasts as well as the other concerned members of the community who assisted us in this investigation,” said Sgt. Russel Yugai, NCO In-Charge of Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Support Section.

“This investigation sheds light on some dark corners of the retail theft sector – including the popularity and the resale value of such items and where such items end up. Property crime which includes retail theft, remains a steadfast priority for Richmond Detachment.”

Images shared by police of the items seized show dozens of Lego boxes, piles of clothing, and a large collection of Jellycats — popular stuffed animals.

The RCMP says the man who was arrested in connection with the seizure has since been released with conditions as the investigation continues.

