Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Auction of Pattie Boyd’s trove of treasures surpasses expectations as it nets $3.6 million

Pattie Boyd poses next to dresses from The Pattie Boyd Collection, at Christie's, in London, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The dresses is estimated to sell within a range of £800-1,500. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 12:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The online auction of a trove of letters, photos and other items that Pattie Boyd, who was at the heart of the Swinging 60s, concluded Friday — and it’s safe to say that it really surpassed all expectations.

Christie’s, the world-renowned auction house, said its online sale of The Pattie Boyd Collection sold for around 2.82 million pounds ($3.6 million), or more than seven times the pre-sale high estimate of around 380,000 pounds.

The collection, which went on public display at Christie’s London headquarters last Friday, provided a glimpse into the heart of the 1960s and 70s counterculture.

The 111 lots up for sale included affectionate letters from both her iconic rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton, alongside clothing, jewelry, drawings and photographs — some of Boyd, and some by her.

“I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved,” Boyd said. “I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters.’ I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures — I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto!”

Boyd, 79, is famous as a musicians’ muse, inspiration for The Beatles’ song “Something,” composed for her by Harrison, as well as for Clapton’s scorching “Layla” and sweet “Wonderful Tonight.”

The most astonishing individual sale was the original artwork chosen by Clapton for the cover of the Derek and The Dominos 1970 album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” which sold for just under 2 million pounds ($2.5 million), 33 times the pre-sale high estimate.

Adrian Hume-Sayer, a director at Christie’s London, said the “outstanding results of this landmark auction are a real testament to Pattie Boyd, model, photographer, muse and icon.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

0m ago

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months. The province established what's now known as the Temporary Locum Program during...

47m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

0m ago

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months. The province established what's now known as the Temporary Locum Program during...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

14h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

18h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

18h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos