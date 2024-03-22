Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Federal judge temporarily blocks plans for a power line in Mississippi River wildlife refuge

A grain wagon supports a sign along Highway 18-151 near Ridgeway, Wis. Signs against the proposed 345-kilovolt Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line are prolific along both routes proposed by American Transmission Co. of Pewaukee, ITC Midwest of Cedar Rapaids, Iowa, and Dairyland Power Cooperative of La Crosse. A federal judge has temporarily blocked plans Thursday, March 21, 2024, to build the high-voltage Hickory-Cardinal transmission line across a Mississippi River wildlife refuge. (Barry Adams/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 1:56 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to build a high-voltage power line across a Mississippi River wildlife refuge, saying he wants to see documents detailing the lead-up to the project’s approval.

U.S. District Judge William Conley issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday preventing American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative from beginning construction on a one-mile portion of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line that would cross the refuge. He extended the injunction indefinitely following a hearing in Madison on Friday morning.

The 345-kilovolt power line would run 102 miles (164 kilometers) between Iowa’s Dubuque County and Wisconsin’s Dane County. A section of the line would cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville, Wisconsin.

The refuge serves as a haven for fish, wildlife and migratory birds that use it as breeding grounds. It is the only stopping point left for many migratory birds that use the Mississippi Flyway. Conservationists fear the transmission line will damage the refuge and have been working for years to stop the project in court.

The National Wildlife Refuge Association, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month. The groups allege the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued final approvals for the refuge crossing in February without giving the public a chance to comment. They also argue that the agency and the utilities improperly reached a deal calling for the utilities to transfer about 36 acres (15 hectares) south of Cassville to the refuge in exchange for 19 acres (8 hectares) within the refuge for the power line.

The conservationists told the judge they needed an injunction quickly because the land deal was set to close Friday and the utilities have already positioned construction equipment on the edges of the refuge.

Attorneys for both sides sparred for about 90 minutes in front of Conley on Friday morning.

The conservationists’ lawyer, Howard Learner, told Conley that FWS released final documents this past February that found the land deal would have no significant impact on the refuge without offering the public a chance to comment on it.

He also argued that FWS never considered whether the power line would be a compatible use for refuge land as required by the 1997 National Wildlife Refuge System Act.

Reade Wilson, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney representing FWS, countered that the conservation groups commented on an environmental assessment of the project released in September and the agency was under no obligation to open up the no-impact finding for public comment. She went on to contend that the compatibility test doesn’t apply to a land exchange. Conley seemed incredulous, saying she was asking him to ignore that a power line would be running across the land.

In the end, Conley said he would extend the injunction until the parties provide him with a more extensive record of what steps were and weren’t taken during the run-up to the final approval in February. He said once the record was made available, the attorneys would have 30 days to submit briefs.

Outside of court, Learner said the conservationists were pleased to see Conley extend the injunction.

Wilson didn’t immediately respond to an email sent after the hearing requesting comment. Rod Pritchard, a spokesperson for ITC Midwest, called the injunction extension disappointing.

He pointed to a news release ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power released on Thursday saying the line is crucial for getting more electricity from renewable sources to market and the land exchange would add high-quality wildlife habitat to the refuge.

Katie Thomson, a spokesperson for Dairyland Power, and ATC media officials didn’t immediately respond to emails sent after the hearing seeking comment.

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

1m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

8m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

