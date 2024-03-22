‘Like a hot iron.’ B.C. man’s ultra-marathon Hawaiian swim is scuttled by jellyfish

Kelowna ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier shows off his injuries left by the jellyfish in this selfie image. The British Columbia man's quest to swim through shark-invested waters of a Hawaiian channel was scuttled by jellyfish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nick Pelletier **MANDATORY CREDIT **

By Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 4:12 am.

Ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier knew the Hawaiian channel he planned to swim had plenty of sharks, but he should have been worried about the jellyfish. 

Pelletier, who’s from Kelowna, B.C., flew to Hawaii last week for an attempt to swim across the Molokai Channel, a 41-kilometre stretch between the Hawaiian Islands of Molokai and Oahu. 

The channel is known for treacherous currents and abundant marine life, including whales and more than 40 types of sharks.

He didn’t encounter any sharks. 

Instead, jellyfish stings forced him to quit his challenge on Tuesday. 

“It got me in the face here and then all over my arms, and my chest and everything,” said Pelletier during a Zoom interview, who rolled up his T-shirt to show multiple red streaks along his torso and arms left by the jellyfish. 

“I felt like I had a hot iron on me getting branded,” Pelletier recalled of the stings, which also left him with swollen eyes. 

Pelletier, 26, had been in the channel more than 13 hours, and was about half way through his swim when the jellyfish struck and his crew decided he needed to come out of the water. 

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. 

He had also been fighting against rough currents, and his lungs were filling with saltwater, which made him feel sick. 

The current switched at one point and he wasn’t moving, despite giving it the same effort as before. 

“At that moment, you just kind of think about all the time you spent in training that people don’t see. 

“You get all the hours, and hours and hours in the pool alone and mentally preparing in the gym, strengthening your shoulders, doing your running, everything like that …. So, all this stuff kind of flashes before your eyes when you’re getting pulled.”

Pelletier made the headlines last summer by completing a 106-kilometre, lengthwise swim of Okanagan Lake from Vernon, B.C. to Penticton within 71 hours. 

He said he use to race in triathlons before doing nature challenges and enjoys the feeling of pushing against his own limits. 

“On its best days, you can’t beat Mother Nature, but on certain days, it will lead to challenges,” said Pelletier, adding that it’s a cool experience to go up against a powerful force. 

“All these things that I’ve done in my past when I finished them, or put all the time and effort into visualizing a goal, putting in the preparation, the training, and then executing it and finally coming together, those rare moments in life that don’t come around very often, but they’re very much earned and not given.”

Pelletier said he would like to attempt another swim of the channel, but didn’t say when. He plans to “lay low” in Hawaii for the rest of the week, he said. 

These types of challenges make him feel thankful and proud of his crew who has been looking after him, Pelletier said, not to mention giving him a ton of respect for the ocean and marine life. 

“It’s always a learning experience,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade the things I’ve learned for anything.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 22. 2024. 

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

11h ago

Where is spring? Toronto, GTA brace for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto, GTA brace for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

7m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Canadian film festival and Spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Canadian film festival and Spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome Spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

16h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

10h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

11h ago

Where is spring? Toronto, GTA brace for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto, GTA brace for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

7m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Canadian film festival and Spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Canadian film festival and Spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome Spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

16h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

6h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

10h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

10h ago

2:30
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting

One man is dead and another injured following an early morning shooting in Mississauga. As Shauna Hunt explains, police are still on the hunt for suspects.

16h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

17h ago

More Videos