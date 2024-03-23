Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon wounds 3, local official says

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 8:13 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 8:26 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike deep in northeastern Lebanon early Sunday wounded at least three people, a local official said.

The airstrike near the city of Baalbek, a stronghold of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, was the latest to hit the area in recent weeks.

The strike occurred a few minutes after midnight and wounded three people according to Baalbek’s mayor, Bachir Khodr, who posted the news on X.

It was not immediately clear what was struck. The strike came hours after Hezbollah said it used two drones carrying explosives to attack an Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system in the northern Israeli town of Kfar Blum.

The Israeli military said warplanes attacked a workshop used by Hezbollah for military activities. It added that after the strike some 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, saying some were shot down and others fell in open areas.

A pair of Israeli airstrikes March 12 near Baalbek killed at least two people and wounded 20, marking a continuing escalation between Israel and Hezbollah over the war Israel is fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, Hezbollah has been carrying out attacks on Israel’s military posts along the border. Israel has since staged dozens of airstrikes, mostly along the border. But since late February the Baalbek area has been attacked at least three times.

