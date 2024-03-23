State funeral today for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Ronan Mulroney stands in front of the casket of his grandfather former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ronan Mulroney stands in front of the casket of his grandfather former prime minister Brian Mulroney is lies in repose at the Saint Patrick's Basilica, Friday, March 22, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 7:15 am.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be honoured today at a state funeral in Montreal in the presence of a diverse cross-section of Canadian society, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

Funeral attendees will include people who knew and admired Mulroney in politics, business and in his personal life, his son Ben Mulroney said.

The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. at Notre-Dame Basilica, following a funeral procession that will include an RCMP mounted escort and pallbearers, a Canadian Armed Forces honour guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force band. 

WATCH:

Trudeau, Gretzky, former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Mulroney’s daughter Caroline, who is an Ontario cabinet minister, are listed to deliver eulogies at the religious ceremony led by Montreal Archbishop Christian Lépine.

The funeral follows four days of public tributes in Montreal and Ottawa during which political dignitaries and members of the public filed by Mulroney’s casket and paid their respects to his wife and four children.

Mulroney’s sons say they’re hoping the funeral won’t be only a sad occasion, but rather a chance to celebrate their father’s life with a “party” that includes music, laughter and funny stories.

“He loved a good party, so that’s a promise from the family,” his son Nicolas Mulroney told The Canadian Press on Thursday. “It’ll be a funeral on paper, but it will be a party to many.”

Ben Mulroney, for his part, said the mood will be lightened by the presence of his father’s 16 grandchildren, some of whom might be running around.

“I hope there’s some funny moments because I know that there are going to be some overwhelming moments for me,” he said. “And I find that that humour about him allows me to turn off the tears.”

Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84, was prime minister for nine years between 1984 and 1993 and led the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada.

His legacy includes the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed between Canada, the United States and Mexico during his time as prime minister, his participation in the fight against South African apartheid, the 1991 acid rain accord and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax.

In addition to Trudeau and Gretzky — the latter of whom is a family friend — the guests at Saturday’s ceremony will include political dignitaries, representatives of organizations Mulroney was connected with and many family and friends. 

There will be a 19-gun salute in Montreal’s Old Port following the ceremony. The family will hold a private burial in Montreal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall
Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall

Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead. Russia's Investigative Committee...

1m ago

Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society
Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society

TORONTO — The sharing of a cancer diagnosis from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, could be positive for those going through their own cancer journey or people who need to be more aware of the disease,...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

9h ago

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

7h ago

Top Stories

Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall
Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall

Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead. Russia's Investigative Committee...

1m ago

Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society
Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society

TORONTO — The sharing of a cancer diagnosis from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, could be positive for those going through their own cancer journey or people who need to be more aware of the disease,...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

9h ago

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.

12h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

12h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

13h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

15h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

18h ago

More Videos