4 killed and at least 7 injured after a rally car veers into spectators in Hungary
Posted March 24, 2024 10:12 am.
Last Updated March 24, 2024 10:26 am.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said.
The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.
The Associated Press