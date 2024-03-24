80th anniversary of the ‘Great Escape’ from Nazi German POW camp marked in Poland

By The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 10:26 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Observances were held in Poland on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the “Great Escape,” an ingenious act of defiance during World War II in which 76 prisoners of war tunneled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.

A solemn roll call of remembrance was held in Żagań, where the former POW camp is now a museum, according to state broadcaster TVP World. Soldiers belonging to Poland’s 11th Armored Cavalry Division as well as American troops stationed there attended the event, the broadcaster said on its website.

Most of the soldiers who escaped from Stalag Luft III on the night of March 24, 1944, faced a tragic end. Only three made it to safety. The others were recaptured and 50 of them were executed.

Nevertheless, the event became known as the “Great Escape,” credited with embarrassing the Germans, and celebrated in a 1963 film starring Steve McQueen that took liberties with the facts but became the stuff of legend.

More recently the escape was featured in an episode of the American war drama miniseries “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+.

A new exhibition at the U.K. National Archives in London also pays tribute to the escapees.

The prisoners spent a year secretly digging three tunnels named Tom, Dick and Harry. The Germans discovered the first tunnel but the other two remained.

The plan was to get 200 men out through tunnel Harry, but on the night of the escape, the first man who emerged realized the tunnel did not extend as far beyond the wire as they had anticipated. Only 76 made it out before a guard noticed footprints in the snow.

Three men — two Norwegian pilots and a Dutch one— were the only ones who successfully escaped.

Adolf Hitler was so incensed by the escape that he ordered the 73 recaptured men executed, and the Nazis eventually settled on killing 50 — all in violation of the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of war prisoners.

After the war, the murders of the allied airmen were part of the Nuremberg trials and several Gestapo officers were sentenced to death.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns

Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence...

29m ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

1h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued...

3h ago

Top Stories

Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns

Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence...

29m ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

1h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.

16h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

17h ago

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

22h ago

More Videos