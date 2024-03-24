Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a speech in Halifax on Tuesday. Her talk  on the urgent need to improve Canadian productivity comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate in February was 2.8 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in January.

Banking conference

National Bank Financial Markets will hold its annual financial services conference in Montreal on Tuesday and Wednesday. Top executives from the country’s big financial institutions gather to offer their perspectives for the year.

CIX Summit

Canada’s tech community will gather at the CIX Summit in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday to hear leaders in the sector speak about their businesses. Among those on the agenda is Dax Dasilva, the founder of Lightspeed Commerce, who returned to the helm of the Montreal-based company in February on a mission to boost its stock price.

GDP

Statistics Canada will release its January figures for gross domestic product on Thursday following essentially no change in the month of December. The preliminary estimate for January released last month pointed to an increase of 0.4 per cent for the first month of 2024.

BRP results

BRP Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday. Shares in the company fell when it reported its third-quarter profit fell as the recreational vehicle maker felt the squeeze of sluggish consumer spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO. TSX:LSPD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns

Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence...

32m ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

1h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued...

3h ago

Top Stories

Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns

Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence...

32m ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

1h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.

16h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

17h ago

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

22h ago

More Videos