TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a speech in Halifax on Tuesday. Her talk on the urgent need to improve Canadian productivity comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate in February was 2.8 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in January.

Banking conference

National Bank Financial Markets will hold its annual financial services conference in Montreal on Tuesday and Wednesday. Top executives from the country’s big financial institutions gather to offer their perspectives for the year.

CIX Summit

Canada’s tech community will gather at the CIX Summit in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday to hear leaders in the sector speak about their businesses. Among those on the agenda is Dax Dasilva, the founder of Lightspeed Commerce, who returned to the helm of the Montreal-based company in February on a mission to boost its stock price.

GDP

Statistics Canada will release its January figures for gross domestic product on Thursday following essentially no change in the month of December. The preliminary estimate for January released last month pointed to an increase of 0.4 per cent for the first month of 2024.

BRP results

BRP Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday. Shares in the company fell when it reported its third-quarter profit fell as the recreational vehicle maker felt the squeeze of sluggish consumer spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO. TSX:LSPD)

The Canadian Press