Bulgaria’s prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions fail

Maria Gabriel, the prime minister-designate under a power-sharing deal by the two main political parties, speaks to journalists after obtaining the mandate to form a new government at the Bulgarian Presidency in Sofia, Monday, March 18, 2024. Earlier this month, Nikolay Denkov of the reformist coalition led by "We Continue the Change," stepped down as prime minister after his nine months, paving the way for Gabriel, a former European Commissioner who served as deputy head of Denkov's government and foreign minister. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 7:35 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 7:42 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s prime minister-designate withdrew her nomination on Monday after negotiations between two political coalitions failed, which could send the European Union’s poorest member country into a new crisis.

Maria Gabriel, a former EU commissioner, had been proposed by the largest group in parliament, the center-right GERB-UDF coalition, to form a new government. But hours ahead of her withdrawal, she and her negotiating team told reporters that it was “all over” and Bulgaria was heading to early elections.

The withdrawal follows two weeks of negotiations between GERB-UDF and the reformist coalition led by We Continue the Change over what was supposed to be an agreed-upon rotation.

After April’s election, the political rivals struck a deal that each would hold the top job of prime minister for nine months at a time.

Under the deal, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov of the reformist coalition stepped down on March 6 and was expected to be replaced by Gabriel, who previously served as deputy head of government and foreign minister.

The two coalitions failed in their attempt to achieve a smooth transition of power and instead accused each other of blowing up the negotiations. The talks turned into partisan wrangling over issues linked to judicial reform, leadership of the security services and the lineup of Gabriel’s Cabinet.

In a televised address late Sunday, Denkov appealed to GERB-UDF to “instead of throwing the country into chaos” keep their word, sign the agreement and vote for a government.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

51m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

12m ago

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said. It's reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was...

20m ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

51m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

12m ago

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said. It's reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

13h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos