Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas.
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Combs was sued Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, by a music producer who accused the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 5:50 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 5:52 pm.

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The officials said the searches were connected to a sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York. It’s not clear whether Combs was the target of the investigation. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Homeland Security Investigations said it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year. Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

1h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

6h ago

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report

Wojnarowski says Porter is not with the team for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. He has been on the team's inactive list since Saturday due to "personal reasons." His locker at...

0m ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

7h ago

