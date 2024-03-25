Kyiv endures a third air attack in 5 days as Russia steps up bombardment of cities

A picture sits amid the debris after a Russian air attack in the Pechersk district in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday March 25, 2024. Five people were injured in the strike, two were hospitalised.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 5:43 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 6:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched missiles against Kyiv for the third time in five days Monday, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

Five people were injured in the strike on the the Ukrainian capital, with two of them taken to hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Russia fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said. Multiple explosions were heard in the city, in the latest scare for residents.

Missile debris damaged homes in two districts and a gym in another district of the city, Ukraine’s National Police said.

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia that killed more than 130 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tie the attack to Ukraine, even though an affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Putin could use the Moscow attack to shore up support for the war and as a pretext to escalate attacks on Ukraine, analysts said.

The Associated Press






Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

0m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

1h ago

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year
Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

Hospitals and long-term care homes spent nearly $1 billion last year to fill shifts with nurses and personal support workers from private staffing agencies, a Ministry of Health document estimates. A...

1h ago

Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards
Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards. Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for...

7h ago

