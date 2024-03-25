Northland Power CEO Mike Crawley to step down later this year

Northland Power Inc. says chief executive Mike Crawley will step down from the top job later this year. The Northland Power logo is shown in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northland Power

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 8:42 am.

TORONTO — Northland Power Inc. says chief executive Mike Crawley will step down from the top job later this year.

The power utility says Crawley will remain with Northland until Sept. 30 as part of a succession plan that includes a global search for a new leader.

Northland says board chair John Brace has been appointed executive chair to act as a bridge between Crawley and the next CEO.

Ian Pearce, chair of the governance and nominating committee, has been appointed lead independent director.

Brace was Northland’s CEO from 2003 to 2018.

After the appointment of a new CEO, Brace is expected to return to his position as non-executive chair and Pearce will remain as lead independent director.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NPI)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

57m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

17m ago

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said. It's reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was...

26m ago

