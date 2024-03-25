Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto’s Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto’s Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said.

Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area just after 6 a.m.

Officers located one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information.

Police tell CityNews 680 that the male victim was discovered outside, but it’s believed the shooting occurred inside an apartment above a store in the area.

Bloor Street West and Shaw Street will be closed to pedestrians as the investigation continues.