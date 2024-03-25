updated

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto’s Christie Pits

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 25, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 7:06 am.

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto’s Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said.

Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area just after 6 a.m.

Officers located one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information.

Police tell CityNews 680 that the male victim was discovered outside, but it’s believed the shooting occurred inside an apartment above a store in the area.

Bloor Street West and Shaw Street will be closed to pedestrians as the investigation continues.

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

1h ago

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year
Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

Hospitals and long-term care homes spent nearly $1 billion last year to fill shifts with nurses and personal support workers from private staffing agencies, a Ministry of Health document estimates. A...

1h ago

Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards
Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards. Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for...

7h ago

2 men charged following demonstration in Toronto
2 men charged following demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police arrested and charged two men following a demonstration on Sunday. Police say they were attending the demonstration in the Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street area. Allegedly,...

1h ago

