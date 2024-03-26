Brampton driver found with loaded aged pistol during traffic stop: OPP

One driver from Brampton is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) discovered an old, loaded pistol in his possession in St. Catharines.

Burlington OPP officers forced the man to pull over for driving erratically on Highway 406 near 4th Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on March 15.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, authorities located a loaded and archaic firearm in the passenger seat.

Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop.#BurlingtonOPP stopped an erratic vehicle on #Hwy406/4th Avenue, St Catharines.

OPP Highway Safety Division wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a 27-year-old man from Brampton was facing weapons and driving charges.

The driver was held in custody pending a bail hearing. No injuries were reported.