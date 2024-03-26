Pakistani police say 5 Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in a suicide attack

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 6:42 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle on Tuesday, killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, police and government officials said.

The attack happened in Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police chief Bakhat Zahir said. He added that the five killed were construction workers and engineers.

Thousands of Chinese nationals are in Shangla, working on projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which includes a multitude of mega projects such as road construction, power plants and agriculture.

The CPEC, also known as the One Road Project, is a lifeline for Pakistan’s cash-strapped government, currently facing one of the worst economic crises. It is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global endeavor aimed at reconstituting the Silk Road and linking China to all corners of Asia.

Chinese laborers working on CPEC-related projects have come under attack in various parts of Pakistan in recent years.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

2h ago

Over 400 AGO workers to strike on Tuesday, gallery closed
Over 400 AGO workers to strike on Tuesday, gallery closed

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

1h ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

2m ago

Brampton driver found with loaded aged pistol during traffic stop: OPP
Brampton driver found with loaded aged pistol during traffic stop: OPP

One driver from Brampton is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) discovered an old, loaded pistol in his possession in St. Catharines. Burlington OPP officers forced the man to pull...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

2h ago

Over 400 AGO workers to strike on Tuesday, gallery closed
Over 400 AGO workers to strike on Tuesday, gallery closed

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

1h ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

2m ago

Brampton driver found with loaded aged pistol during traffic stop: OPP
Brampton driver found with loaded aged pistol during traffic stop: OPP

One driver from Brampton is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) discovered an old, loaded pistol in his possession in St. Catharines. Burlington OPP officers forced the man to pull...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead

The rain and wind expected Tuesday will make way for some sun the rest of the week although the mornings will be chilly. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

12h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

16h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.
More Videos