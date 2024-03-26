updated
2 critically injured after vehicle crashes into wooded area in Pickering
Posted March 26, 2024 9:31 am.
Last Updated March 26, 2024 10:07 am.
Two people are critically injured after a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Lake Ridge Road north of Myrtle Road West, north of Highway 407, around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash.
A man in his 30s, who police say was ejected from the vehicle, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto.
Firefighters freed a second person, a male, who was trapped in the vehicle. Police initially said paramedics transported him to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. However, Ornge later said his injuries are critical and they would be airlifting him to a trauma hospital in the Toronto area.
Police have closed Lake Ridge from Myrtle to Townline Road for the collision investigation.