2 critically injured after vehicle crashes into wooded area in Pickering

Two people are critically injured after a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Lake Ridge Road north of Myrtle Road West, north of Highway 407, around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash.

A man in his 30s, who police say was ejected from the vehicle, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto.

Firefighters freed a second person, a male, who was trapped in the vehicle. Police initially said paramedics transported him to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. However, Ornge later said his injuries are critical and they would be airlifting him to a trauma hospital in the Toronto area.

Police have closed Lake Ridge from Myrtle to Townline Road for the collision investigation.