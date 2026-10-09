updated

Frances Nunziata not confirming reports she’s withdrawing from Toronto municipal election race

Toronto Coun. Frances Nunziata. (Photo: toronto.ca)

By Alan Carter and News Staff

Posted October 9, 2026 2:17 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2026 3:58 pm.

Long-time Toronto councillor Frances Nunziata is not confirming reports she is withdrawing from the municipal election race.

CityNews had initially cited sources stating that the York South-Weston councillor would be dropping out on Friday. However, in a statement to CityNews, she said, “I continue to canvass. My campaign remains unchanged.”

“I will make no further comment.”

York-South Weston is expected to be a close race with incumbent Nunziata facing off against Chiara Padovani, who she only beat by 94 votes in the last election.

Nunziata, who has represented York South-Weston since 1997, is the longest-serving member of council and has served as speaker of Toronto city council since 2010.

Prior to amalgamation, Nunziata was the Mayor of York from 1994 to 1997, and served as a City of York councillor from 1988 to 1994.

Nunziata has been in public service since she was elected as a school board trustee in 1985.

Election day is on Oct. 26. Advance polls in Toronto opened on Tuesday and run until Sunday.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU says Toronto officer had 'no alternative' but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment...

21m ago

Toronto police officer charged with several firearm-related offences after Canada Border Services Agency probe

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that one of its officers has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation. In a release, the...

15m ago

From the mouths of babes: 9-year-old interviews candidates to educate public about municipal election

Iya Thompson interviews candidates and breaks down the issues in Beaches-East York, through the eyes of a nine-year-old.

53m ago

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Panama, USGS reports

 A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake...

updated

39m ago

Top Stories

SIU says Toronto officer had 'no alternative' but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment...

21m ago

Toronto police officer charged with several firearm-related offences after Canada Border Services Agency probe

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that one of its officers has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation. In a release, the...

15m ago

From the mouths of babes: 9-year-old interviews candidates to educate public about municipal election

Iya Thompson interviews candidates and breaks down the issues in Beaches-East York, through the eyes of a nine-year-old.

53m ago

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Panama, USGS reports

 A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake...

updated

39m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos