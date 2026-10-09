Frances Nunziata not confirming reports she’s withdrawing from Toronto municipal election race

Long-time Toronto councillor Frances Nunziata is not confirming reports she is withdrawing from the municipal election race.

CityNews had initially cited sources stating that the York South-Weston councillor would be dropping out on Friday. However, in a statement to CityNews, she said, “I continue to canvass. My campaign remains unchanged.”

“I will make no further comment.”

York-South Weston is expected to be a close race with incumbent Nunziata facing off against Chiara Padovani, who she only beat by 94 votes in the last election.

Nunziata, who has represented York South-Weston since 1997, is the longest-serving member of council and has served as speaker of Toronto city council since 2010.

Prior to amalgamation, Nunziata was the Mayor of York from 1994 to 1997, and served as a City of York councillor from 1988 to 1994.

Nunziata has been in public service since she was elected as a school board trustee in 1985.

Election day is on Oct. 26. Advance polls in Toronto opened on Tuesday and run until Sunday.