Those Godzilla claw shoes on the Oscars red carpet are just one of Hazama’s ‘dark fantasy’ creations

The various Godzilla-themes shoes by Japanese fashion designer Ryosuke Matsui, on a table also designed by Matsui, are shown during an interview with The Associated Press at his company office on the outskirts of Tokyo, Friday, March 22, 2024. Matsui described his joy at seeing “Godzilla Minus One” director Takashi Yamazaki and his Shirogumi special-effects team walk the red carpet and win the visual effects Oscar, all while wearing his shoes. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 11:42 pm.

URAWA, Japan (AP) — One Japanese creation grabbing attention on the Oscars red carpet wasn’t a movie: the kitsch shoes that seemed to be clenched in Godzilla’s claw.

They were the work of Ryosuke Matsui, who recently described his joy at seeing “Godzilla Minus One” director Takashi Yamazaki and his Shirogumi special-effects team walk the red carpet and win the visual effects Oscar, all while wearing his shoes.

“The director loves my shoes. He calls them his uniform,” Matsui told The Associated Press in an interview.

At 35 with a fashion career that’s barely a decade old, Matsui heads his own brand called Hazama, which means “the space-in-between” in Japanese.

A small business with just six employees, Hazama offers girlie outfits with fluffy skirts, as well as Gothic themes, kimono and sweaters in gradient colors, jackets with repetitive motifs evocative of Andy Warhol, sofas and coffee tables, and, of course, the shoes with the crazy heels.

One pair has a pistol trigger you can really pull though without any bullets, while another looks like it’s stuck in an alien’s blood-red teeth.

“Dark fantasy” is what Matsui calls his motifs. His imaginary world is filled with odd creatures like witches, scary penguins and iridescent polar bears, where objects suddenly melt, a face might get replaced by a giant rose, or a horrific hand grabs your heel from underground.

His brand’s spaces in-between are the filters through which Matsui sees and expresses his mesmerizing stories of the beginnings of time, inhabited by “the people” he’s concocted. He would love to have his own café or work on an animation project.

“Of course, cool people look great, no matter what they wear, but clothes can change the way you think, how you relate to people around you, work as that doorway into building your confidence,” he said.

Matsui’s no-nonsense friendly attitude defies his demure first impression. Sitting amid mounds of boxes and packages of clothing at his office on the outskirts of Tokyo, he was wearing a Hazama-designed hoodie with rainbow-tinged fangs of an “aurora shark” for studs, with torn Yves Saint Laurent jeans and Nike sneakers. He said he wasn’t wearing his Godzilla shoes because he was working.

The Godzilla shoes originated as a special order from the film’s producer for the Japan premiere in October last year. Their stealing the show at the recent Academy Awards ceremony wasn’t even in the script then.

It took Matsui about a year to finish the initial three designs, the 75,000 yen (about $500) red pumps for actress Minami Hamabe, the 88,000 yen ($600) shoes for Yamazaki, and boots decorated with jagged scales, priced at 105,500 yen ($700), for Ryunosuke Kamiki, the movie’s co-star alongside Godzilla.

The entire first batch of several hundred already sold out. Plans are underway to produce more, perhaps in different colors, like gold in homage of the Oscar statue.

Interest has been huge, according to Matsui. But, in theory, everyone who’s got their hearts set on a Godzilla shoe should be able to get one, eventually.

Growing up in a loving family that sent him to piano and swimming lessons and “juku” cram schools, Matsui is a graduate of the prestigious Keio University and could have easily become a successful “salaryman” like other young Japanese men.

But he didn’t want to part with his then-blond hair.

Although he has always respected Yohji Yamamoto, he purposely pursued color and fabric texture, instead of Yamamoto’s focus on black and stark lines.

When asked about his global ambitions, Matsui acknowledged he is quite happy working in Japan. His dream is surprisingly local: to create the fashion for Bump of Chicken, a Japanese rock band.

Besides, he’s afraid of flying.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press






Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

6h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

6h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

49m ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

6h ago

6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

7h ago

Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

7h ago

Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

12h ago

'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

13h ago

