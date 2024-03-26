Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on the latest developments surrounding Raptors Centre Jontay Porter and the alleged sports betting he was taking part in.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 8:18 pm.

Toronto police and Canada’s sport watchdog say they are not investigating Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter, who is the subject of an NBA gambling probe.

The league is looking into whether Porter purposely left two games early to impact bets involving his performance.

Both games where Porter allegedly fixed the bets took place in Toronto.

Although online gambling is legal in Ontario, the NBA has strict policies in place preventing players and team or league employees from participating in bets on professional basketball.

Canadian law enforcement is limited in its ability to prosecute bet fixing because there are no specific provisions in the Criminal Code that prevent it.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport says it has no jurisdiction over bet fixing in the NBA, and Canada doesn’t currently have a national program to address competition manipulation.

