A Japanese supplement pill is recalled after two people died and more than 100 were hospitalized

A factory of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., is seen in Osaka, Japan on March 26, 2024. Health supplement products believed to have caused a few deaths and sickened more than a hundred people have been ordered taken off store shelves in Japan. The products from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, billed as helping lower cholesterol, contained an ingredient called “benikoji,” a red species of mold.(Keiji Uesho/Kyodo News via AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 6:13 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 6:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Health supplement products believed to have caused two deaths and sickened more than 100 people have been ordered to be taken off store shelves in Japan.

The products from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., billed as helping to lower cholesterol, contained an ingredient called “benikoji,” a red species of mold.

In addition to the products from Osaka-based Kobayashi, more than 40 products from other companies containing benikoji, including miso paste, crackers and a vinegar dressing, were recalled, starting last week, a government health ministry official said Wednesday.

At least 106 people had been hospitalized, and many more are believed to have been sickened, although it’s unclear if all the illnesses are directly linked to benikoji (pronounced beh-nee-koh-jeeh).

The ministry has put up a list on its official site of all the recalled products, including some that use benikoji for food coloring.

The company is investigating the cause of the problem. The recalled products could be bought without a prescription from a doctor, and could be purchased at drug stores.

Kobayashi apologized and asked in an online statement: “Please stop taking our products, and please do not use them in the future.”

Repeated calls to Kobayashi went unanswered. The company president and other top officials held a news conference last week when the problem first surfaced, bowing their heads in apology, as is the standard in Japan.

The ministry official warned there could be more victims in the days ahead. He asked everyone to stop ingesting anything with benikoji in it. Those with health problems, like weak kidneys, could be especially vulnerable, he said.

All the products were made in Japan, although it is unclear if any of the raw materials were imported. A recall of imported health supplements has happened before, but this is the first major recall of a domestically produced supplement, according to Japanese media reports.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

9h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

2h ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

39m ago

Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs' 'immature' performance in loss to Devils
Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs' 'immature' performance in loss to Devils

From captain to callups, Sheldon Keefe roasted his players at the postgame podium. And he had every right to do so. "We just overdid. It was just really immature. Really immature all the way through...

1h ago

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

9h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

2h ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

39m ago

Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs' 'immature' performance in loss to Devils
Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs' 'immature' performance in loss to Devils

From captain to callups, Sheldon Keefe roasted his players at the postgame podium. And he had every right to do so. "We just overdid. It was just really immature. Really immature all the way through...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

11h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

12h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

13h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

13h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

18h ago

More Videos