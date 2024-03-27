An indicted Tennessee judge is sent to jail after her bond is revoked for positive cocaine tests

Judge Roy Morgan presides over the case of embattle judge Melissa Boyd in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 7:35 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 7:56 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee criminal court judge was sent to jail Wednesday after her bond was revoked for testing positive for cocaine while she was out of custody pending a trial on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment.

Online records showed Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was booked into a Memphis jail. Earlier Wednesday, a judge revoked her bond during a hearing in Memphis, court records showed.

Elected in 2022, Boyd is accused of coercing, influencing or attempting to influence Lashanta Rudd, her former campaign manager, to testify falsely or “withhold truthful testimony” in an official proceeding, the indictment says. The indictment does not describe the official proceeding.

The indictment also says Boyd’s communications with Rudd were attempts to annoy, alarm or frighten her. Boyd has pleaded not guilty.

Boyd was suspended in May after she was accused of threatening an acquaintance, soliciting money by using her role as a judge and substance abuse. The accusations include asking for donations for a school in a social media post showing Boyd wearing a judicial robe.

Under conditions of her release, Boyd was ordered to undergo drug screening and told not to use drugs. Prosecutors asked for her bond to be revoked after she twice tested positive for cocaine in March and failed to report to another drug test, court documents showed.

Judge Roy Morgan then revoked her bond and sent her to jail.

“A lot of effort has been offered, and it’s just not working,” Morgan said during the hearing, according to the Commercial Appeal newspaper. “And that’s sad, just so sad.”

Arthur Horne III, one of Boyd’s attorneys, said that Boyd “needs help” and has not been cooperating with them, saying the judge was “in a full relapse” and is “not thinking with a clear head,” the newspaper reported.

Boyd’s trial is scheduled for April 24. Meanwhile, the Tennessee General Assembly is expected to vote April 4 on whether to remove Boyd from her position as judge, the Daily Memphian reported.

Under state law, judges can be referred to the legislature after receiving two public reprimands.

The Associated Press





Top Stories

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto e-scooter pilot program facing roadblocks
Toronto e-scooter pilot program facing roadblocks

Toronto will soon see more e-scooters taking over the streets now that spring has arrived even though they're still banned. An e-scooter pilot program was first discussed at City Hall last summer in...

22m ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

