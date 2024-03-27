Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton.

Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around noon on Tuesday in the Rutherford Road and Steeles Avenue area.

Responding police officers pulled over a 56-year-old man, who then blew four times over the legal limit. 680 News Radio Toronto confirmed with investigators it’s the third time this man has been charged with impaired driving in the last 14 months.

He was also operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence, which he had lost due to his previous infractions.

“That’s ridiculous. You’re just stupid,” said one man that 680 News Toronto Radio interviewed. “That tells you there is something wrong with the legal system. This guy should have no licence and should be taken off the road.”

The accused, who was not identified, was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

With files from Carl Hanstke of 680 News Radio Toronto