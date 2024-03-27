Catholic teachers ratify agreement on central terms, but some items heading to arbitration

The union representing 45,000 Catholic teachers in Ontario says its members have ratified an agreement on central terms for a new contract although some items, including compensation, remain unresolved and will now head to arbitration.

In a release Wednesday, Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) president René Jansen in de Wal said the negotiations were “long and challenging” and involved more than 20 months of bargaining and 58 days at the bargaining table.

“Throughout the process, Catholic teachers made it clear that they would do whatever it takes to stand up for students and publicly funded education, and we want to thank our Catholic teacher-members, as well as the students and families we serve, for their patience and support in reaching a deal,” said Jansen in de Wal.

“Our goal in this round of negotiations – as always – was to reach the best possible deal to better support all students and teachers, to address critical issues identified by Catholic teachers, and improve the learning and working environment that students and teachers need to succeed.”

The Ford government had reached a tentative agreement with OECTA earlier this month.

The ratification eliminates the threat of teacher job action or strikes in English-language Catholic publicly funded schools for the next three years.

Officials earlier said that the structure of the OECTA deal was similar to those agreed to with the other major teachers’ unions, which sent outstanding matters such as salary to binding arbitration.

Jansen in de Wal said agreements were reached on items like better reporting and access to information to address increasing violence in schools; improving the resources and supports for student mental health and special education; and ensuring Catholic teachers in elementary and secondary schools receive the preparation and planning time they need.

“Outstanding items that could not be resolved by the parties at the bargaining table, including compensation, will be sent to Voluntary Binding Interest Arbitration,” the OECTA release confirmed.

“In arbitration, the Association and the other parties will make presentations on the items in question to an arbitrator, who will then issue a decision award.”

The agreement on central terms still requires ratification from the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA).

“If ratified by OCSTA, the Association will then move to begin the process of negotiations between local OECTA units and Catholic school boards for the local terms of their respective collective agreements.”