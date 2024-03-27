Climate change expected to drive shifts in urban birds, animals, bugs

A bee is seen on a flower in downtown Ottawa onTuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. A study suggests climate change will drive a massive shift in the the birds, bugs and other critters that live alongside humans in 60 cities across North America. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 1:42 pm.

A study suggests climate change will drive a massive shift in the birds, bugs and other critters that live alongside humans in 60 cities across North America.

The good news in the newly published paper is that under warming temperatures, cities with temperate climates like those in Canada could welcome new animals.

By the end of the century, cities such as Ottawa and Edmonton could become hospitable for hundreds of new species while losing habitat for a couple dozen.

The bad news is that the species most likely to benefit from the changes are insects.

Lead author Alessandro Filazzola of the University of Toronto’s Centre for Urban Environments used massive data sets generated by citizen science programs to make the projections. 

He says he conducted the research because he wanted to see how climate change would affect the nature most people come in contact with — that found in their own backyards or urban parks. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

5m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

22m ago

A faster spinning Earth may cause timekeepers to subtract a second from world clocks
A faster spinning Earth may cause timekeepers to subtract a second from world clocks

Earth’s changing spin is threatening to toy with our sense of time, clocks and computerized society in an unprecedented way — but only for a second. For the first time in history, world timekeepers...

1h ago

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

5m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

22m ago

A faster spinning Earth may cause timekeepers to subtract a second from world clocks
A faster spinning Earth may cause timekeepers to subtract a second from world clocks

Earth’s changing spin is threatening to toy with our sense of time, clocks and computerized society in an unprecedented way — but only for a second. For the first time in history, world timekeepers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

19h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

3h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

21h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

21h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.
More Videos