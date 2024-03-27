Marine LNG jetty project in Delta, B.C., gets environmental assessment certificate

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in Delta, B.C., to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 8:46 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 8:56 pm.

DELTA, B.C. — British Columbia’s Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. 

Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after “carefully considering” the assessment of the project. 

The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vessels. 

The province says the ministers’ decision included a condition to compel the jetty to include space for renewable fuels, depending on existing supply and demand. 

It says the environmental assessment certificate was issued on 22 conditions, including greenhouse gas emission reduction plans, Indigenous and First Nations involvement in project monitoring, and measures to reduce harmful effects on water and air quality. 

The Western Canada Wilderness Committee says the province’s approval of the project signals that the B.C. government has chosen the fossil fuel industry over taxpayers, who will be hit by rising prices and worsening climate change events. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

