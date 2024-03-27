Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

FILE - FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone, Sept. 26, 2022.
FILE - FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 27, 2024 5:29 pm.

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll.

The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found that seven in 10 Canadians want current athletes and celebrities’ banned from sports gambling ads while 66 per cent think the commercials should not be allowed during live sporting events.

A majority, 75 per cent, of the people surveyed believe there’s a need to protect youth from these kinds of commercials and marketing and 72 per cent say they fear that many young adults will go deep in debt with the online sports betting that is currently available.

Of those polled, 62 per cent believe sports betting owners were not acting responsibly with their ads and a little over half believe sports betting needs more government oversight and regulation.

One in six Canadians say they have wagered money on an online betting platform for a professional sporting event or game, with 33 per cent being young Canadians compared to 17 per cent for those 35-54. Among men, 27 per cent said they had wagered money compared to just seven per cent of women.

A quarter of those polled say the ability to bet on sport makes them want to watch sports more often.

Sports betting became legalized in Canada in 2021 and remains illegal in 12 U.S. states.

The poll comes as Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter is under investigation by the NBA for manipulating his on-court performance for bettors who could benefit financially from knowing he would do so. 

This survey was conducted between Feb. 7 and 8, 2024, among a random selection of 1,534 Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities
Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities

Ontario will prioritize its newly reduced number of international undergraduate student study permits to post-secondary institutions that offer in-demand programs such as in the skilled trades, child care...

23m ago

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities
Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities

Ontario will prioritize its newly reduced number of international undergraduate student study permits to post-secondary institutions that offer in-demand programs such as in the skilled trades, child care...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island

Waterfront Toronto held a community meeting to discuss the latest development plan for Villiers Island, including increased housing targets. Michelle Mackey reports.

6h ago

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.
3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

8h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4:12
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

A million people are expected to descend on Niagara Falls on April 8, to view the total solar eclipse. Melanie Ng speaks with the Niagara Parks Commission about what visitors can expect on the big day.
More Videos