TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars.

The changes and increased capacity on the bus and streetcar routes are to meet growing customer demand and alleviate crowding, the transit agency says.

The 301 Queen Night streetcar service, that operates between Long Branch and Neville Park is being restored, as well as a new 301B Queen Night bus service that will start to operate between Bathurst Street and Broadview Avenue. The service will run every 30 minutes on both routes.

For buses, capacity is going to be added 9 Bellamy, 24 Victoria Park, 29 Dufferin / 929 Dufferin Express, 35 Jane / 935 Jane Express, and 41 Keele routes on weekends. On weekdays, there will be additional bus capacity on the 35 Jane, 935 Jane Express, and 37 Islington routes.

The 34 Eglinton East that operates between Eglinton and Kennedy stations will see its frequency improved to 10 minutes or sooner all day, every day.

On the 505 Dundas route, service will increase in the afternoon and early evening on Saturdays as well as Sunday afternoons. The 509 Harbourfront streetcar service is being increased during the weekday morning rush hours.

A number of changes will also be made to bus routes that service Lawrence West, Pape and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to construction.

As of Monday, the bus terminal at Sheppard-Yonge station will be closed until October 2024 for station improvements. Buses will board at temporary on-street stops outside the station.

The City of Toronto is beginning construction on the Allen Road overpass that require TTC to reassign bus boarding locations and divert several routes at Lawrence West.

The 124 Sunnybrook service will be temporarily suspended during construction, with service to Sunnybrook Hospital maintained via the 11C Bayview and 52G Lawrence West.

At Pape Station, the bus terminal will partially close in preparation for Metrolinx construction of the Ontario Line and some bus routes will serve stops outside the station on Lipton and Pape Avenues.

Full details of all the closures and service changes can be found on the TTC website.