TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

TTC streetcar waits for red light on Dundas St West
TTC 505 streetcar waits in the rain for red light on corner of Dundas St West and Brock ave on February 9, 2023. Jess Munday/CityNews

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 27, 2024 4:31 pm.

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars.

The changes and increased capacity on the bus and streetcar routes are to meet growing customer demand and alleviate crowding, the transit agency says.

The 301 Queen Night streetcar service, that operates between Long Branch and Neville Park is being restored, as well as a new 301B Queen Night bus service that will start to operate between Bathurst Street and Broadview Avenue. The service will run every 30 minutes on both routes.

For buses, capacity is going to be added 9 Bellamy, 24 Victoria Park, 29 Dufferin / 929 Dufferin Express, 35 Jane / 935 Jane Express, and 41 Keele routes on weekends. On weekdays, there will be additional bus capacity on the 35 Jane, 935 Jane Express, and 37 Islington routes.

The 34 Eglinton East that operates between Eglinton and Kennedy stations will see its frequency improved to 10 minutes or sooner all day, every day.

On the 505 Dundas route, service will increase in the afternoon and early evening on Saturdays as well as Sunday afternoons. The 509 Harbourfront streetcar service is being increased during the weekday morning rush hours.

A number of changes will also be made to bus routes that service Lawrence West, Pape and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to construction.

As of Monday, the bus terminal at Sheppard-Yonge station will be closed until October 2024 for station improvements. Buses will board at temporary on-street stops outside the station.

The City of Toronto is beginning construction on the Allen Road overpass that require TTC to reassign bus boarding locations and divert several routes at Lawrence West.

The 124 Sunnybrook service will be temporarily suspended during construction, with service to Sunnybrook Hospital maintained via the 11C Bayview and 52G Lawrence West.

At Pape Station, the bus terminal will partially close in preparation for Metrolinx construction of the Ontario Line and some bus routes will serve stops outside the station on Lipton and Pape Avenues.

Full details of all the closures and service changes can be found on the TTC website.

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

3h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

2h ago

Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities
Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities

Ontario will give the vast majority of its allocated international student study permits to post-secondary institutions that offer in-demand programs such as in the skilled trades, child care and health...

43m ago

Catholic teachers ratify agreement on central terms, but some items heading to arbitration
Catholic teachers ratify agreement on central terms, but some items heading to arbitration

The union representing 45,000 Catholic teachers in Ontario says its members have ratified an agreement on central terms for a new contract although some items, including compensation, remain unresolved...

17m ago

