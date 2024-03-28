A decade after deaths of 2 Boston firefighters, senators pass bill to toughen oversight

FILE - Ladders lean against the burned remains of a four-story brownstone, March 27, 2014, in Boston. A decade after two firefighters died when they became trapped in the brownstone in Boston’s historic Back Bay neighborhood by a fire caused by sparks from welders working on a building next door, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill Thursday, March 28, 2024, aimed at toughening oversight of so-called “hot work." (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 7:24 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — A decade after two firefighters died when they became trapped in a brownstone in Boston’s historic Back Bay neighborhood by a fire caused by sparks from welders working next door, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill Thursday aimed at toughening oversight of so-called “hot work.”

The fire in March 2014 took the lives of Lt. Edward Walsh, 43, and firefighter Michael Kennedy, 33. They were trapped in the building’s basement and died from smoke inhalation and burns.

The bill requires the Department of Fire Services to develop a publicly accessible database to document notices of code violations and fines from violations of the state fire code, including the failure of an individual to maintain hot-work training certification, performing hot work without hot-work training certification, and failure to comply with hot-work permit requirements.

Investigators determined that the wind-whipped fire was started by welding sparks from work being done by two employees of an ironworks firm working without a permit next door.

Investigators determined that that actions were irresponsible and careless, but not criminal, according to the district attorney’s office at the time.

Kennedy was a former Marine and volunteer for burn victims and for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Walsh was married with three children.

In 2015, the state fire marshal along with the Boston firefighters’ union and state firefighters’ association, called for the passage of legislation to establish a commission to study strengthening state regulations for welding and similar work, including stronger penalties for violations and training and certification.

Democratic state Sen. Nick Collins, the primary sponsor of the bill, said passing this measure “will ensure that the critical reforms, training, oversight, and accountability needed to prevent tragedies like the Back Bay fire will be the law of the land.”

“We do this in honor of Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy so that their sacrifices are not in vain,” he added Thursday.

In 2016, a federal report found the Boston Fire Department’s lack of training to fight wind-driven fires, inadequate staffing, and failure to adequately assess risk played a role in the blaze.

The 77-page National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report pointed out several other factors, including a hose to the basement where they were trapped that burned through and therefore couldn’t deliver water, and doors left open by escaping tenants and workers that allowed air to flow freely through the building.

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press



Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

1h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

4h ago

Blue Jays homer three times in Opening Day win against Tampa Bay
Blue Jays homer three times in Opening Day win against Tampa Bay

George Springer, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered Thursday to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a season-opening 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette drove in...

1h ago

Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List
Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List

Two Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives exceeded $1 million dollar salaries in 2023 and OPG employees made up six of Ontario's Top 10 earners, the province's annual Sunshine List has revealed. The...

2h ago

Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

11h ago

Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

8h ago

Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
Trudeau promises renters' bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

21h ago

Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.
