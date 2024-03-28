Statistics Canada reports real GDP up 0.6 per cent in January as Quebec strikes end

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in January, helped by the end of public sector strikes in Quebec in November and December.

The public sector, which includes educational services, health care and social assistance and public administration, rose 1.9 per cent in January after two consecutive monthly declines, the agency said.

The increase came as the educational services sector gained 6.0 per cent after falling in November and December due to the strikes in Quebec. The health care and social assistance sector, which was also impacted by the strikes, rose 0.8 per cent.

StatCan says services-producing industries rose 0.7 per cent to start 2024, while goods-producing industries rose 0.2 per cent.

The manufacturing sector increased 0.9 per cent in January, while the utilities sector gained 3.2 per cent as temperatures in parts of the country fell.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for February suggested growth of 0.4 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.