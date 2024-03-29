Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month’s total solar eclipse.

Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure Niagara is prepared to accommodate the thousands of visitors expected on April 8 for the event.

The total solar eclipse, where the moon will entirely block the sun’s rays for a few minutes, will be the first to touch Ontario since 1979, and National Geographic has said Niagara Falls will be one of the best places to see it.

Declaring a state of emergency gives the region access to additional tools to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors while protecting critical infrastructure should any scenario arise.

Officials are warning visitors to be prepared for crowds and long lines noting that some facilities will be closed to keep traffic off the roads on April 8.

“Consider filling up your gas tank, getting groceries and running errands before the eclipse,” Bradley said in a statement. “Follow local directives and road signage as you travel on April 8. While travelling on highways, don’t stop, take pictures, or get out of your car to view the eclipse.”

Niagara Falls has been identified as being along the path of totality when the eclipse occurs, making it one of the prime destinations for viewing the event. The city says it expects upwards of one million visitors on that day.