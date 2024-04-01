Trudeau announces national school food program to feed 400,000 more kids per year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a national school food program.

Trudeau made the announcement in Toronto on Monday with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Families Minister Jenna Sudds as part of the Liberal government’s pre-budget tour.

The program is expected to provide meals to 400,000 more kids per year.

Ottawa plans to spend $1 billion over the next five years on the national food program.

The Liberal government has long promised to launch such a program, and Trudeau campaigned on it during the 2021 election.

New Democrats have been pushing the Liberal government to fulfil that promise ahead of the federal budget.