Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed and Shanghai gains on strong China factory data

A currency trader passes by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 1, 2024. Asian shares were mixed Monday, with Shanghai gaining 1% after surveys showed improvements in manufacturing conditions in China.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 12:50 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 12:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai gaining 1% after surveys showed improvements in manufacturing conditions in China.

Sydney and Hong Kong were closed for the Easter Monday holiday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 1.2%, to 39,883.96, after a Bank of Japan quarterly survey on business conditions showed sentiment among large manufacturers, which include auto and electronics giants, declined in March for the first time in a year.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 1% to 3,072.29.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics released survey data on Sunday that showed the country’s official manufacturing PMI, or purchasing managers index, coming in at 50.8 in March, its strongest reading since March 2023.

A similar but separate survey, the Caixin/S&P Global China manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 51.1 in March — its strongest since February 2023. It was at 50.9 in February.

“Chinese manufacturers increased production, while also raising their purchasing levels amid improved optimism,” the report said.

“A slew of policies introduced earlier this year to stabilize growth are gradually having an effect,” Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement.

China’s target for “about 5%” economic growth is “ambitious,” he said. Given pressures that are constraining employment and keeping prices low, efforts will be needed to make growth more efficient and improve its quality, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 2,750.64 and the Sensex in India was up 0.7%. In Bangkok, the SET edged 0.1% higher.

Markets in the U.S. and Europe were closed on Friday. On Thursday, Wall Street coasted to its latest winning month and quarter by rising to more records. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, adding to its all-time high set the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.1% to 39,807.37 and likewise set a record. The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1% to 16,379.46.

In other trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 151.40 Japanese yen from 151.29 yen. The euro edged lower, to $1.0784 from $1.0794.

The U.S. stock market has been on a nearly unstoppable run since late October, and the S&P 500 just capped its fifth straight winning month. It has leaped as the U.S. economy has remained remarkably solid despite high interest rates meant to get inflation under control.

And with inflation hopefully still cooling from its peak, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will likely cut interest rates several times later this year.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 26 cents to $83.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was up $1.82 per barrel on Thursday, before markets closed for Good Friday and Easter.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 25 cents to $87.25 per barrel. On Thursday, it surged $1.59 to $87.00 per barrel.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are set to spike to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April...

7h ago

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

10h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

9h ago

8 injured in crash involving minivan and horse and buggy in Dufferin County
8 injured in crash involving minivan and horse and buggy in Dufferin County

As many as eight people have been injured after a crash involving a minivan and a horse and buggy north of Shelburne, Ont. Provincial police say the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on County Road 9...

5h ago

Top Stories

Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are set to spike to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April...

7h ago

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

10h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

9h ago

8 injured in crash involving minivan and horse and buggy in Dufferin County
8 injured in crash involving minivan and horse and buggy in Dufferin County

As many as eight people have been injured after a crash involving a minivan and a horse and buggy north of Shelburne, Ont. Provincial police say the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on County Road 9...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

6h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

6h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
1:52
Crews to remove first piece of collapsed Baltimore bridge
Crews to remove first piece of collapsed Baltimore bridge

As crews start preparing to carefully haul the first piece of twisted steel out of the Port of Baltimore, Caryn Ceolin with the challenges of removing the broken Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water.
More Videos