No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won’t be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line work.

Lakeshore East line

For those using the Lakeshore East line, train service will be temporarily suspended between Danforth GO Station and Union Station.

Riders heading from Danforth GO to Union can connect to the TTC at nearly Main Station, and those travelling east of Danforth can take the subway from Union to Main to connect with GO.

GO trains will continue to run between Durham College GO and Danforth GO stations every 30 minutes.

Stouffville line

For those taking the Stouffville train, service will be temporarily suspended between Kennedy GO Station and Union Station.

Riders heading to and from Kennedy GO can take the TTC to arrive at Union Station.

GO trains will continue to run every hour between Old Elm and Kennedy GO stations. Customers on this line who prefer to travel directly to Union can take the Barrie line.

Ontario Line track work

Metrolinx says during the train suspensions, crews will be conducting track integration work on the east section of Union Station for the upcoming Ontario Line, as well as testing railway infrastructure.

“To facilitate this work, rail service must be suspended and there will be no Lakeshore East or Stouffville train service during the work period,” the provincial transit agency says in a release.

Regular train service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines is expected to resume for the morning commute on Monday, April 8.