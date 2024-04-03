Man killed in hit-and-run on Hwy. 412 in Whitby

Whitby fatal
OPP in Whitby closed off a section of Highway 412 near Taunton Road following a fatal hit-and-run on April 2, 2024. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 3, 2024 7:07 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Whitby are looking to speak to witnesses after a man was fatally struck by at least one vehicle in a hit-and-run.

Authorities say it happened on Tuesday just before 10 p.m. on Highway 412 near Taunton Road.

Officers with OPP Whitby Detachment say a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead. Police believe he was hit by more than one vehicle, none of which remained at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine why the man was on the highway at the time he was struck.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area are being asked to contact Whitby OPP.

