Death of missing Ontario man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 3, 2024 5:24 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 6:36 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 65-year-old man who was reported missing in late March was found dead in Caledon, with authorities determining the cause of death to be a homicide.

On April 1, 2024, members of the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a report of a deceased individual in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street in Caledon.

A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday to confirm the identity and determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old David Robson, who was reported missing from the Township of Melancthon on March 25, 2024.

OPP officers have not located the victim’s vehicle, which is described as a 2017 black Kia Sportage with the Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252.

A police spokesperson said authorities do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time as they do not consider this homicide a random incident, but noted members of the public are reminded to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the missing vehicle or who witnessed suspicious activity on Chinguacousy Road between March 30, 2024, and April 1, 2024, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP.

