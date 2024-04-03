Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

Taxidermist charges
Durham Regional Police were first contacted on Sept. 11, 2023, by an insurance company regarding multiple claims filed by Artistry in Motion Taxidermy, located in Uxbridge, Ont. Photo: Facebook.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 3, 2024 11:03 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 11:06 am.

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity of his dead exotic animals.

Durham Regional Police were first contacted on Sept. 11, 2023, by an insurance company regarding multiple claims filed by Artistry in Motion Taxidermy, located in Uxbridge, Ont.

Officers said the business owner purchased dead exotic animals, such as tigers, lions and monkeys, after they died of natural causes to use as art pieces.

It’s alleged that in May 2022, the same business owner made a claim to an insurance company for what police described as a “weather-related failure” of his refrigeration system, which he argued resulted in a financial loss of over $500,000 of dead animals.

Just over a year later, police said the owner submitted another insurance claim for a second refrigeration system issue, this time seeking $700,000.

According to police, an investigation into zoos, ranches, and safaris across Canada and in Africa, named by the suspect, revealed that the business owner had fraudulently produced purchase invoices, created fictitious zoos and safaris, and inflated the value of the deceased animals.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 65-year-old Cyril D’Souza of Uxbridge, Ont.

He’s facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of uttering forged documents. He was released on an undertaking.

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

2m ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

23m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

3m ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

2h ago

