Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

As we count down to the total solar eclipse on Monday, hype and interest continue to rise across Ontario — even prompting one community to proactively declare a state of emergency.

Niagara Falls, Ont., is set to be a prime viewing location because it is nearly in the centre of the path of totality when the moon will completely block the sun’s rays for around three-and-a-half minutes. The blackout is set to happen at 3:18 p.m., but the eclipse period will be between 2:04 and 4:32 p.m.

Fort Erie is expected to see the longest period of darkness (14 seconds longer than Niagara Falls). Totality will last three minutes and 15 seconds in St. Catharines.

The chair of Niagara Region instituted a state of emergency for the entire region with thousands of tourists expected to descend upon the area, likely blocking traffic and straining cellphone bandwidth. Officials said the emergency declaration is meant to have extra tools on hand to “safeguard the health and safety of residents.”

GO Transit will be offering extra train service to Niagara Falls to help with transportation.

Niagara Parks staff have put in place a weekend full of programming ahead of Monday’s eclipse. They encouraged people to go beyond the viewing areas of the Horseshoe Falls, the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls. Click here for their list of recommended viewing locations along with other events.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada has a full list of resources for the eclipse, including links to timings in various cities. Click here for a detailed map of where the path of totality will be.

Experts urged the public to take extra caution and avoid looking directly at the eclipse, warning of potential retina damage. They said certified solar eclipse glasses should be used and sunglasses don’t offer the protection needed.

If you don’t want to fight the crowds in the eastern part of Niagara Region, there are other areas in Ontario to experience the eclipse and the path of totality.

Grimsby

Located in Niagara Region just east of Hamilton, the town of Grimsby is set to be in the path of totality for around two minutes and 45 seconds.

The Town of Grimsby hasn’t organized any formal viewing events and instead encouraged people to watch from home.

If you’re in the area, here is a list of municipal parks and beaches.

Hamilton

The City of Hamilton will be holding a large viewing party at Tim Hortons Field as the community is set to experience a total eclipse for 90 seconds, but all of the tickets were spoken for as of Thursday.

Officials encouraged people to visit Bayfront Park, Pier 4 Park, Confederation Park, T.B. McQuesten Park, Christie Lake Conservation Area and Fifty Point Conservation Area due to the amenities available and the ease of handling larger crowds. City staff will also have a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses at the first four parks beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Burlington

Burlington city council will be holding a viewing party at Spencer Smith Park Monday afternoon.

City staff will begin handing out a limited supply of eclipse glasses at 11 a.m. and formal remarks will begin at 3 p.m.

Officials encouraged people to use public transit or consider carpooling with parking expected to be at a premium.

Click here for more information.

Greater Toronto Area

All of the communities between Oakville and Port Hope fall outside of the path of totality, meaning there will be a near-total eclipse visible.

However, there are viewing parties to be had in the area. In Toronto, there were still a limited number of tickets available as of Thursday for a viewing party at TMU, a viewing party at Etienne Brulé Park, and a documentation event at The Toronto Zoo.

Northumberland County

Northumberland County is mainly a rural area, but it offers a lot more room to spread out to take in the total eclipse.

The county includes the towns of Port Hope, Cobourg and Brighton.

Click here for more information on the timing and the expected blackout periods.

Trenton

The National Air Force Museum of Canada, located at CFB Trenton, will hold a viewing event between 12 and 5 p.m. complete with food trucks, live music and a live mural event marking the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary.

The total eclipse is expected to last a minute and 24 seconds.

For the kids, there will be a pre-party at the Quinte West Public Library (registration required) beginning at 10 a.m. to make “moon masks” to help hold solar eclipse glasses in place.

Prince Edward County

Located south of Trenton and Belleville, Prince Edward County has plenty of views of Lake Ontario and it’s positioned closer to the centre of the path of totality. The total eclipse is expected to last at least three minutes.

The following parks will have picnic tables and portable washrooms setup for Monday: Wilkinson Park, Westfall Park, Delhi Park, Centennial Park, Roblin Lake Park and Macauley Village Heritage Park. Officials said if the weather permits, facilities will also be opened up at Wellington Park and Benson Park.

County staff warned there will be extra parking enforcement officers out in certain areas to ensure traffic doesn’t get blocked.

Click here for more information

Belleville

City of Belleville officials said they’re expecting an influx of visitors being one of the bigger cities in the region, but there aren’t any municipally run events. However, there are several public parks along the Bay of Quinte.

Belleville Transit will be pausing bus service around the time of the total eclipse.

The City will be live-streaming the eclipse from a vantage point at Meyers Pier overlooking the Bay of Quinte on YouTube.

Kingston

Kingston is the biggest city in terms of population along Highway 401 east of Durham Region. The municipality and institutions like Queen’s University are preparing for Monday’s event.

There are 12 organized viewing areas and parties along with five shuttle bus access points and a carpool parking lot.

Among the spots scheduled to have a viewing party are Fort Henry (with an art market, live music, food vendors and educational activities) and Grass Creek Park (with music, food and drink trucks and children’s activities).

Click here for more information on the various events.

Meanwhile, Queen’s University officials reserved Tindall Field for students and staff to view the total eclipse.

Brockville

The municipality will hold a community viewing celebration at Blockhouse Island in Brockville. The total eclipse at 3:24 p.m. is expected to last two minutes and 47 seconds.

Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be small business vendors, a food truck, a Royal Canadian Air Force display, a chalk art competition and musical performances.

Shuttle buses to the event grounds will operate from the Brockville Memorial Centre and the Brockville Shopping Centre.

Click here for more information

Cornwall

Cornwall is the last major town in eastern Ontario along Highway 401 before arriving in Quebec where the path of totality continues.

The City of Cornwall will hold an eclipse party at Lamoureux Park and it begins at 11 a.m. There will be a drum circle, inflatables, musical performances and food trucks.

Click here for more information.

Other Ontario destinations to view the eclipse

Click here to view a list by Destination Ontario of other destinations to view the eclipse.