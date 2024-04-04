1 Canadian missing, 2 rescued, in Taiwan quake zone: diplomat

Taiwan’s top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing after a powerful earthquake hit the island this week.

Taiwan’s representative to Canada, Harry Tseng, adds two tourists from Canada have been “successfully rescued” from a national park.

Tseng says he has no details about the missing person but the rescued Canadians, who were previously reported to be on a hiking trail in the Taroko Gorge, don’t have serious injuries.

Tseng says it’s hoped that rescue crews can locate the missing person by the end of Thursday.

Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency wire service says a total of three Canadians were rescued from the quake zone, with a fourth still missing, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More to come.