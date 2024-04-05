Your Community

Bathurst-Finch Hub offers home to community organizations serving Willowdale

Bathurst-Finch Hub in Willowdale.
Bathurst-Finch Hub in Willowdale. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 5, 2024 6:01 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 6:05 pm.

A community centre in the west end of Willowdale has become a destination for residents, providing a wide-range of needed programming.

Bathurst-Finch Hub spokesperson Julie Callaghan points out that even the landscaping has a purpose

“There’s a lovely community garden … they actually harvest produce that they contribute to the food bank, so that people are accessing the food bank can get the fresh veggies,” said Callaghan.

“We really put a lot of effort into making this beautiful space that people would want to come to in the neighborhood.”

There’s a wide range of groups providing health care, immigration and settlement services, job counselling and more.

“This has become one of the heartbeats of the community over the past 10 years, and if it wasn’t here, it’s just so much more difficult for people to access services,” shared Callaghan.

At lunch time, it’s a gathering spot for students at the nearby school and tenants from surrounding apartments. A library sits close by as well.

One of the organizations based in the Hub that’s helping neighbours is the North York Community House. It was started 30 years ago to teach English.

“We’re seeing new cultures coming in all the time when we moved there in 2012 … And now we’ve been servicing folks from the Caribbean, from different parts of Africa, from South America,” said Maxine McKoy, the program manager at the North York Community House.

They’ve expanded to run tax clinics, teach financial literacy, run entrepreneurship initiatives and help immigrants settle into Toronto.

“Our workers do speak the language of the communities that they serve, and they’re able to refer them to specific culturally specific resources for those who are new to Canada and maybe are for a while and they want to reconnect with your community,” explained McKoy.

Callaghan said they want to make everyone in the community feel like they have a place here.

“This is a little cluster of services here at Bathurst and Finch, even though, it’s really at the outer tip of Toronto … we’re really striving to be as welcoming to diverse people as we can and looking at all the different kinds of ways that we can do that.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

3h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

44m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

3h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

44m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

23h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.
4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

More Videos