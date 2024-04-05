Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend.

Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue says since October 7 police have attended more than 500 demonstrations and despite accusations last weekend that police are becoming more aggressive towards protesters, she says the deployment of officers and mounted units has remained consistent with recent protests.

“Toronto Police attend these gatherings to maintain public order, facilitate crowd control and above all ensure the safety of everyone present, be they demonstrators, officers or the general public,” said Pogue. “We respect the right to assembly and to expression but it’s crucial to understand that these rights are not limitless.”

Last weekend, demonstrators accused police of using excessive force after several individuals were arrested as a protest made its way through the downtown core. Pogue acknowledged that while the vast majority of those gathering are engaging in peaceful protest, there are individuals who are consistently attending these events as agitators and are becoming increasingly confrontational and violent towards police.

“We recognize that the vast majority of people showing up are there for a cause and to speak out and be heard but we have agitators in the crowd and we have seen an escalation,” said Pogue.

“These actions are anything but peaceful. They jeopardize the safety of everyone involved including those who get caught in the fray and had no intentions in engaging in altercations with police.”

Pogue also noted that since October 7 the cost to police these demonstrations has surpassed $12 million with almost $5 million of that total in overtime costs alone.