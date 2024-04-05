Tide PODS, Gain Flings laundry packs recalled due to child-resistant defect packaging

Health Canada is recalling a number of laundry detergent pods due to a manufacturing defect in the child-resistant packaging.

The recall notice affects 27 Tide PODS and Gain Flings packets in bags.

According to Procter & Gamble, the outer packaging meant to prevent easy access to the liquid laundry detergent pods can split open near the zipper track, posing serious risks to children and others who may ingest them, in addition to possible skin or eye injuries.

List of Tide Pods and Gain Flings products that have been recalled due to manufacturers’ defects. HEALTH CANADA

“This defect renders the child-resistant packaging damaged or inoperable,” the federal agency said in a release on Friday. “The lack of child-resistant packaging could result in unintentional exposure to these products and lead to serious illness or injury.”

“Consumers should immediately secure the recalled product out of sight and reach of children and contact P&G. A pre-paid gift card, a cabinet latch and an empty replacement bag with a child-resistant closure will be provided to impacted consumers.”

Procter & Gamble says almost 57,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from September 2023 to February 2024.

As of April 2, 2024, P&G says it has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health risks tied to the ingestion of liquid laundry detergent has been well-documented – notably in light of the social media-fueled “Tide Pod challenge” that skyrocketed several years ago. Eating the detergents’ chemicals can cause vomiting, diarrhea, liver and kidney damage, and even death.

Beyond online trends, experts warn that children are especially vulnerable to accidentally ingesting liquid laundry packets, as they may confuse the products with candy – urging consumers to always store them safely.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report