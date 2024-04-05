Trudeau announces $600 million in loans, funding to jump-start homebuilding, rentals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to media during an affordable housing press conference at a public housing development in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The federal Liberal government is announcing a new $600-million package of loans and funding to help make it easier and cheaper to build homes for owners and renters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to media during an affordable housing press conference at a public housing development in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 1:02 pm.

The federal Liberal government plans a $600-million package of loans and funding to help make it easier and cheaper to build homes for owners and renters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Calgary, just the latest in a string of pre-budget announcements aimed at winning over younger voters.

“Younger generations, like millennials and gen-Z, feel like they’re falling behind because housing costs are just too high,” said Trudeau.

“That’s not OK — and it needs to change.”

Trudeau said $50 million would go toward a homebuilding technology and innovation fund, with another $50 million to modernize and expedite construction.

An additional $500 million worth of low-cost loans will foster projects with “innovative” construction techniques from prefabricated and modular housing manufacturers and other builders.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Canada is living through a housing crisis, but it doesn’t have to be like that going forward.

“But it’s going to demand that we do things in different ways,” he said, adding more announcements will be made in coming weeks.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the next federal budget April 16.

In Winnipeg on Thursday, Trudeau announced $1.5 billion to help non-profits acquire more rental units and ensure their affordability.

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

34m ago

Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill
Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

1m ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

1h ago

